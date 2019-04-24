NEW LAW PROTECTS FRESHWATER LAKES AND RIVERS FROM SEPTIC POLLUTION

A bill signed into law yesterday by Governor Janet Mills and sponsored by Representative Jessica Fay (D-Raymond) will help protect Maine lakes and rivers from pollution due to leaking septic systems. Malfunctioning septic systems can degrade water quality, potentially impacting drinking water for thousands of Maine residents. A similar bill was passed with bipartisan support in 2017, but vetoed by former Governor Paul LePage.

Under the new law anyone purchasing a home in the shoreland zone of freshwater lakes or rivers statewide will now have to perform a septic inspection to ensure the system is not malfunctioning and harming water quality. A similar requirement has been in place along the coastline for decades. The new septic inspection requirement will provide a double benefit of helping to protect clean water while also giving home buyers important information about the property they are considering purchasing.

Conservation groups lauded the effort by Maine’s elected officials to ensure clean water for drinking, recreation, and wildlife. The bill passed 97-45 in the House and unanimously in the Senate.

