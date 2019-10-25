NHS members perform community service

More than 100 National Honor Society members from across The County performed community service on October 24th, harvesting multiple crops in Caribou for Catholic Charities Maine.

"This isn't typical of our usual fall convention. Usually we're at a high school and we're playing games. This year, because of our constitution, we decided that we should add an extra service project. So this is the first time, and we're giving it a go. I think it's gonna go great, like, we're going to get out into the community and we're gonna give back," says Shelby Lewis, NHS, Northern Maine Regional President.