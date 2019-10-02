NMCC Working to fill need for skilled workers

A local college is working to fill the need for skilled workers, whether it be in healthcare, water treatment, wind farms, or the automotive industry.

Have you ever needed a leak repaired or had an electrical issue at your home? Or what about having your blood pressure checked? Bill Egeler, Dean of Students at NMCC, says the skills needed to do such jobs can be learned through the college's many technical programs.

NMCC doesn't just offer a set number of programs, officials work with area businesses to meet their needs, whether it's a hospital, a lumber mill, wind farm, or facility in need of someone skilled in water treatment.

NMCC graduates have skills that are in high demand. Egeler says NMCC tries to be as responsive as possible, filling the educational needs of businesses and agencies throughout the County and the state. He says people's investment in Northern Maine Community College is actually staying in Maine - something he says college officials love to see happen.