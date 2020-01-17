PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - NMCC President Tim Crowley says Aroostook patients are miles from the nearest critical care services, relying on Life Flight and ambulances to transport them when in crisis. But delays, like weather, can put patients at risk. That's why LifeFlight of Maine and NMCC are providing advanced training for area critical care nurses and paramedics, through the addition of the Critical Care Transport program. Classes began this week.
NMCC adds program to meet need for critical care
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Fri 3:42 PM, Jan 17, 2020