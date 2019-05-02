NMDC Hosts Government Contracting Workshop for Small Businesses

There's money to be made by local small businesses partnering with the state and federal government.

Today, a workshop put together by the Northern Maine Development Commission will help County small businesses learn how to tap into potential funding and garner government contracts in a number of areas. The workshop will take place in Madawaska at the Town office.

Two major federal development projects are coming to the region in the next two years, including a Land Port of Entry and new bridge. Dana Delano of NMDC says local businesses can get involved in the projects and reap financial rewards while promoting economic development.

Delano says "what happens is with the federal government 23 percent of that project has to go to local small businesses, local investment in small business and if you are a small business they're looking for you they want to do business with you if you're a hub zone a historically underutilized business zone if you're certified if you're a woman owner small business veteran owned or disable owner business they're looking for you."

Delano says the development projects could cost upwards of nearly 200 million dollars to build. He says small businesses in this region can be a part of that process.