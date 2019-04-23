NMDC Offers Free Upcoming Workshop on Government Contracting

Northern Maine Development Commission (NMDC) is pleased to sponsor a workshop for companies interested in upcoming opportunities with two major federal projects: a new Land Port of Entry and a new bridge spanning the St. John River, both in Madawaska. The free informational session will be held in Madawaska Thursday, May 2.

NMDC’s Maine Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) business counselor Dana Delano will explain what companies need to do to prepare for these projects’ opportunities.

“Business owners looking to participate in these projects will learn how to register with the federal and state government, how to find prime and subcontracting opportunities and much more,” said Delano.

Delano will also review how the government, be it federal, state or local, purchases goods and services, what is required to do business with these entities and how to find them. The federal Small Business Administration’s small business programs will also be explained in detail.

“We are excited to offer a program that can bring additional revenues to our area businesses,” said Robert Clark, NMDC Executive Director. “We already have local businesses taking advantage of government contracting and want to make sure businesses are ready for the opportunities that will be available with these two important projects in Madawaska.”

Maine PTAC provides a variety of government contracting technical assistance services to Maine-based businesses of all sizes. Maine PTAC services are provided at no cost.

The workshop is free and open to any business owner or representative that wants to learn more about these programs. It will be presented Thursday, May 2 at the Madawaska Town Office, 328 St. Thomas Street from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Space is limited, and RSVP’s are encouraged. To register, contact Delano at ddelano@nmdc.org or by calling (207) 521-1713.

