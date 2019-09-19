NMDC updates its website

A County agency has updated its website to better serve those looking to start a business. The Director of Community Relations Jon Gulliver, says it's the first time in 14 years that the Northern Maine Development Commission's website has been updated.

It's now much more streamlined. It's easier to find information. And what's nice about it is we have a client intake form right on there, so if you need small business help, if you're thinking about starting a business, growing a business, scaling up your business, you can fill out the form right online. It goes immediately to their offices and they'll get back to you within 24 hours. Because they really want to be active and help businesses grow in Aroostook County.

NMDC is a membership organization comprised of participating communities in Aroostook and Washington counties. For more information, visit nmdc.org.