NMDC looking to help business grow in Limestone

Northern Maine Development Commission wants to help those interested in starting a business in Limestone.

Julie Corey, Loan Officer and Closing Agent for NMDC, says the agency has funding available specifically for Limestone entrepreneurs.

"We actually have one loan fund that's specific to Limestone, which was the former Limestone Development Foundation Fund. When they disbanded that organization, the money was signed over to us, and we lend it only in the Limestone area." Said Corey.

In addition to money earmarked for Limestone, NMDC also has funding available for those wanting to start or take over a business in Aroostook and Washington counties. For more information on how to apply, contact NMDC.