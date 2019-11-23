CARIBOU, Maine - Julie Corey, Loan Officer and Closing Agent for NMDC, says they have small business loans that go up to $50,000 for smaller business ventures. NMDC also offers larger commercial loans, up to $300,000. Corey says there are a variety of financing options, depending on the business someone's looking to go into.
NMDC provides aid to businesses of all sizes
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Sat 9:29 AM, Nov 23, 2019
CARIBOU, Maine - Julie Corey, Loan Officer and Closing Agent for NMDC, says they have small business loans that go up to $50,000 for smaller business ventures. NMDC also offers larger commercial loans, up to $300,000. Corey says there are a variety of financing options, depending on the business someone's looking to go into.