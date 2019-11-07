NMMC and Cary Medical Center earn national recognition for hospital safety

Northern Maine Medical Center and Cary Medical Center have been awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospitals' achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of healthcare committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.