Nadler: Mueller hearing to focus on Trump wrongdoing evidence

The House Judiciary Committee chairman says this week’s hearing with special counsel Robert Mueller will highlight findings of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump that he says could warrant impeachment.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., arrives for a House Democratic caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rep. Jerrold Nadler says he believes Mueller's Russia investigation shows "very substantial evidence" that Trump is guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors," the constitutional standard for impeachment.

Nadler tells "Fox News Sunday" that the purpose of Wednesday's hearing is to have findings presented to the American people and then "go from there" because "no president is above the law."

Mueller has said he doesn't intend to speak beyond the findings of the 400-plus page report.

That report declined to make a prosecutorial judgment on whether to charge Trump, partly because of a Justice Department opinion that sitting presidents shouldn’t be indicted.

