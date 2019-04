The Vatican's culture minister says Notre Dame cathedral is a living creature that has been reborn before, and will continue to be the "beating heart" of France.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi suggests the Vatican could possibly play a role in rebuilding the cathedral following yesterday's fire.

Ravasi, whose office oversees the patrimony of the Catholic Church worldwide, said he was moved by the scenes of faithful and tourists alike weeping as Notre Dame went up in flames.