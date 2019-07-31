National Archives releases racist phone call between Nixon, Reagan

The National Archives released an audio clip Wednesday of President Ronald Reagan making disparaging racist remarks.

According to a former director of President Richard Nixon’s presidential library, Reagan, who was the California governor at the time, spoke with Nixon on the phone in 1971.

They talked about Tanzanian diplomats dancing at the UN General Assembly after a vote a day earlier.

Reagan: “Last night, I tell you to watch that thing on television as I did."

Nixon: “Yeah.”

Reagan: “To see those, those monkeys from those African countries - damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!”

Nixon: (laughter) “The tail wags the dog there, doesn’t it?”

Reagan: “Yeah!”

Nixon: “The tail wags the dog.”

The National Archives released part of the clip 19 years ago, but without the racist portion. Last year, the former Nixon library director requested a new review of Nixon’s conversations with Reagan.

In another clip, Nixon can be heard calling the Tanzanian diplomats “cannibals” in another phone call with his secretary of state, William Rogers.

