National Center for Missing & Exploited Children launches new web series to teach children internet safety

Today the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is launching, “Into the Cloud,” a brand new online safety product for children in grades K-5. This includes an animated web series and video game. Using data from actual NCMEC CyberTipline reports, each episode focuses on a different element of online safety, from strategies for handling cyberbullying to recognizing and reporting unsafe/inappropriate interactions and content. Additional episodes will be available throughout the year.

“Into the Cloud” presents important safety information in an age-appropriate and entertaining manner! All the resources are free!

