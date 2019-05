Nation's Top Two Democrats Come to Agreement with President Trump to Fund Major Federal Infrastructure Bill

THE TOP TWO DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS ARE WORKING WITH THE PRESIDENT ON SOMETHING BOTH SIDES SEEM TO SUPPORT-- THE NATION'S INFRASTRUCTURE.

DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP HEADED BY SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE NANCY PELOSI AND SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER EMERGED FROM AN INFRASTRUCTURE MEETING TUESDAY WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP…SEEMINGLY SATISFIED.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi / (D) Speaker of the House says quote "Building infrastructure of America has never been a partisan issue, and we hope to go forward in a very nonpartisan way for the future."

IN THEIR WORDS...THE "BIG AND BOLD" PROPOSAL WOULD INVEST NOT ONLY IN ROADS, BRIDGES, HIGHWAYS, WATER AND MORE...

...BUT ALSO, ON BROADBAND AND THE POWER GRID AS WELL.

THE GROUP SETTLED ON A NUMBER OF TWO TRILLION DOLLARS FOR THE INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE

Rep. Nancy Pelosi / (D) Speaker of the House says "We're very pleased with the positive attitude toward recognizing the trillions of dollars of need."

Sen. Chuck Schumer / (D) Minority Leader says "This was a very, very good start. And we'll see, we hope it will go to a constructive conclusion."

THEY'RE SET TO MEET AGAIN IN THREE WEEKS TO DISCUSS HOW EXACTLY THAT MONEY WILL BE SPENT -- AND HOW TO PAY FOR IT.