Nearly 1,300 without Power in Aroostook County Sunday Morning

As of 4:04 AM Sunday morning, 1280 Aroostook County meters were being affected by power lines being down due to the heavy wet snow and gusty winds on Saturday.

Emera Maine crews have been safely and efficiently working to restore power throughout the night and are currently en route to restore service to about 1280 customers in Aroostook County this morning. The crews will work until power is safely restored to all customers.

Link to an update on outages: https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce