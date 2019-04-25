Nearly A Million Dollars Coming To Houlton Band of Maliseets For Domestic Violence Advocacy Center

Maine Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) announced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded $717,102 to the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to enhance existing services to victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence, stalking, and sex trafficking provided by the Maliseet Domestic and Sexual Violence Advocacy Center.

“Survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence should have access to every resource available to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “The Maliseet Domestic & Sexual Violence Advocacy Center offers vital support to victims of domestic and sexual violence. We are pleased that these investments will help the Center continue their important work to protect victims in Maine’s Tribal communities.”

Specifically, this funding will help to expand access to the “Nuhkomos Wik” or “Grandmother’s House,” which is a temporary emergency shelter that provides a safe and accessible space for victims of domestic and sexual abuse. The shelter is staffed 24 hours a day.

The mission of the Maliseet Domestic and Sexual Violence Advocacy Center is to effect change within the Tribal community where equality, respect, and nonviolence become cornerstones of all relationships. The Center is dedicated to ending violence against Native women by assisting victims in regaining personal safety and control of their lives and ensuring accountability of perpetrators of violence within the Tribal and non-tribal law enforcements and judicial systems.

This funding was awarded through the Office for Victims of Crime, an agency within the Deaprtment of Justice.

