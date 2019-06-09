Need for beds for recovering patients may one of the next topics studied in the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The need for beds for recovering patients may be one of the next topics studied in the state. The bill would study Maine the need for beds serving patients who need help recovering from surgical or significant medical problems. According to Democractic Sen. Ned Claxton, patients often end up staying in acute-care hospitals that cannot meet their needs for long period of time. The bill has set up a task force to report on the issue by December 1st.

