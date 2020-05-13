Need for foster parents continues amid covid pandemic

May is foster parent appreciation month. Like other businesses and organizations, work with foster children has been changed during the pandemic.

News Source 8's Ashley Blackford spoke with Community Health and Counseling Services in Houlton to talk about how they've adjusted to a new way of doing things.

The pandemic has changed the procedures for foster care here in Aroostook County, but the need remains the same.

"We still are trying to bring on as many foster homes as we can, we need foster homes, we need foster parents because these children who are spending nights in motels are probably thinking, how come there is no home for me, how come no one wants me, so we're always trying to bring on new foster homes."

Chuck Moody is the foster home developer with Community Health and Counseling Services. His job is to recruit parents to provide foster care for children in the custody of the state of Maine.

"The COVID 19 has changed our job where, we're definitely working out of our box, in other words, we're doing most of our meetings through zoom communication, we're doing a lot more phone work, we're not able to visit the homes of the foster parents, the foster parents aren't able to have the children out in the community so it's like any other parent, all their children are home, they are doing home schooling and pretty much hanging out at home."

He wants foster parents to know there is support out there for those who may be struggling during this time.

"There are days when their tolerance does wear thin because you know they are home all day with the children, some of these children have some challenges that are difficult and so we're doing therapy through teletherapy, we're doing visits through zoom."

The month of May marks foster parent's appreciation month.

"Every year we try to do something nice for all the foster parents we work with to show how much we appreciate what they do. Unfortunately this year we are not able to do anything because of the social distancing and so we're postponing it but we still want to send the message to all the foster parents that are out there that they are appreciated, what they do does not go unnoticed."

If you need support during this time, or you're interested in becoming a foster parent you can visit CHCS-me.org or call 1-800-924-0366