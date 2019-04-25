Minto, New Brunswick Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Home Search

A 58-year-old man has been arrested and a quantity of drugs and cash seized following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Minto.

On April 15, 2019, around 2 p.m., members of the Minto RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Slope Road. During the search, police seized a quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine, prescription pills (opioids), marijuana, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a firearm and a quantity of cash.

The man, from Minto, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Burton Provincial Court on July 29, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.