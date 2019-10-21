New Brunswick Man Dies from injuries sustained in two-vehicle collision

A man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Route 120 last week in , Saint-Hilaire, N.B.

On October 11, 2019, at approximately 6 a.m., members from the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer on Route 120 in Saint-Hilaire. The collision is believed to have occurred when the pick-up truck collided with the tractor trailer.

The driver and sole occupant of the pick-up truck, a 68-year-old man from Saint-Hilaire, was taken to hospital. He died on October 16 as a result of his injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

