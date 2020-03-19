New Brunswick declares state of emergency

CBC News reports

New Brunswick has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases has jumped to seven, and the number of probable cases stands at four.

The government did not make the decision lightly but was compelled to take this "extraordinary measure" because too many people are still not following the advice of public health officials, Higgs told reporters during the daily briefing in Fredericton.

"These are unprecedented actions, but these are necessary as we are in unprecedented times."

Here is a roundup of other developments.

If patients without a family doctor have health issues unrelated to COVID-19, they should contact a local walk-in clinic where possible, the New Brunswick Medical Society says.