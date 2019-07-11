New Brunswick man dies in apartment fire

The Northeast District RCMP is investigating a fatal fire at an apartment building in Saint-Quentin, New Brunswick.

On July 11th, shortly after 2 a.m., police and the Saint-Quentin fire department responded to a call of a fire at a five-unit apartment building on Canada Street.

An unconscious 63-year-old man was removed from the building and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other tenants of the building were not injured.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire. At this time, investigators do not believe it to be suspicious.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the man's death.