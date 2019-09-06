New Brunswick police seize drugs, guns

New Brunswick law enforcement officers have seized significant quantities of illegal drugs, Canadian currency, and firearms, after executing search warrants last month.

On August 28th, eight people aged 17 to 49 were arrested following the execution of five search warrants at residences in Moncton, Steeves Mountain and Douglas, N.B.

According to the RCMP, the items seized during the searches include:

- Approximately 14.5 kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine

- Approximately 880 grams of what is believed to be cocaine/crack cocaine

- Quantities of what are believed to be marijuana and prescription pills

Quantities of Canadian currency

- Four prohibited firearms

- Three restricted firearms, and

- Four non-restricted firearms.

Police also seized steel fortifications and a number of additional weapons, including knives, swords, crossbows, a conductive energy weapon, and bear spray.

Jesse Todd Logue, 26, has been charged with five counts related to firearms and two counts related to drug trafficking. His next scheduled court appearance is in Moncton Provincial Court on September 17th.

A 25-year-old man from Moncton, a 29-year-old man from Riverview, and a 20-year-old woman and 49-year-old man, both from Maugerville, were issued promises to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on December 3rd.

The three other people who were initially arrested were questioned and released.

The investigation began in early 2019 and involved members of the Codiac Regional RCMP, the New Brunswick RCMP's West and Southeast Districts, the Fredericton Police Force, and the Woodstock Police Force.