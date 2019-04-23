Gas stations along the US, Canadian border are noticing an increase in New Brunswicker's coming over to fill up their tanks. In Canada a federal carbon tax was applied to all fossil fuels sold in New Brunswick, including gasoline..which means higher prices at the pumps. News Source 8's Ashley Blackford explains.
New Brunswickers cross the border for cheaper gas prices
