A new COVID-19 case is being reported at NMMC. The report came at 6:15 this evening. This is the 6th case reported by the hospital. There are now 1,714 total cases in the state of Maine. 1,534 of those are confirmed, while 180 are reported as probable. 1,053 have recovered, 223 have been hospitalized, and 71 individuals who had tested positive with COVID 19 have passed away. Aroostook County is now at eight cases, four of those have recovered.