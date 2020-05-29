Construction on the New Caribou Community School is continuing. While demolition of the Caribou Middle School is ahead of schedule. Tim Doak, Superintendent of RSU 39, says that not having students in the building since March has helped speed up the process.
New Caribou School Ahead of Schedule
Posted: Fri 6:40 PM, May 29, 2020
Construction on the New Caribou Community School is continuing. While demolition of the Caribou Middle School is ahead of schedule. Tim Doak, Superintendent of RSU 39, says that not having students in the building since March has helped speed up the process.