New Guidelines Put Kid Concussions Under Microscope

New guidance on concussions shows there isn't enough solid evidence to tell parents just what they should and should not do about their kids' head injuries.

Pediatric experts in sports medicine, neurology and related fields evaluated and rated three decades of sports concussion-related research.

They say recent evidence filled in some blanks such as that teen girls face higher risks than boys for concussions when playing the same sport by the same rules.

But it remains uncertain how many concussions are too many, when to call it quits, and what are the long-term consequences of multiple concussions in youth sports.

The panel's consensus statement was published online yesterday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. (The Associated Press)

