New Jobs Report Shows How Steady Hiring is Impacting National Economy
Washington DC-- Friday’s November jobs report will provide insight into whether steady hiring remains a source of strength for the U.S. economy even as the Trump administration’s trade conflicts have heightened uncertainties for employers. Economists have forecast that the government will report that employers remained confident enough to add a solid 187,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is expected to remain 3.6%, near a half-century low.