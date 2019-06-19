New Laws for Car Seats

Governor Janet Mills signed a bill changing safety seat laws. Children up to the age of 2 will now be required to be fastened into a rear-facing seat.

In addition, children who are over 2 years old and weigh less than 55 pounds must be harnessed in a front-facing car seat - an increase from 40 pounds under the old law. Children under 8 years old weighing less than 80 pounds and are 57 inches or shorter have to be in a booster seat. Staff at the Presque Isle Fire Department are prepared to assist parents with proper installation of car seats.

"We actually have a couple of child car seat technicians here at Presque Isle Fire. And upon appointments, we look at child car seat installations and help new parents and existing parents," Deputy Fire Chief Adam Rider said.

Rider also said car seats vary, so it's a good idea to regularly get them inspected. He says as children grow, they outgrow their seats. State law mandates that children under 12, who weigh less than 100 pounds, must be in the back seat of a vehicle.

