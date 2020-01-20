New LifeFlight landing site announced in Danforth

It was a frigid day, but that didn't stop people from heading to the Greenland Cove Road in Danforth to see where the new LifeFlight landing site will be. According to Roger Rossignol, the project coordinator, the idea to put the site in came about because of the recreational activities in the area.

"The atv club came up with the idea and when we went to the town to ask if we could do this, they said absolutely this is a great great thing to do. The ATV trails and snowmobile trails and the public boat launch is right down the road and we you know because of this conglobation of people that come down here and recreate we wanted to get an area cut out so we can put in a helipad," says Roger Rossignol.

