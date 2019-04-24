New Ranking Report Puts RSU 70 in Hodgdon Among Top 25 School Districts in Maine

Backgroundchecks.org, a ranking site on education lists RSU 70/MSAD 70 in Hodgdon 22 in the top 25 Maine School Districts for 2019. Hodgdon is the only school district listed on the ranking representing Aroostook County.

At number 22, MSAD 70 is ranked above Hermon Public Schools and RSK 35 and RSU 44 in York and Oxford County respectively.

RSU 20 in Searsport ranked number one.

The following contributed to the ranking: number of students (K-12), graduation rate, teacher quality, school funding, student to teacher ratio, standardized test results (reading and math; the percentage of students scoring at or above state proficiency level). Data from a total of 10,728 school districts had sufficient values for the variables above.