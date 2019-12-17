New Released Report Looks at Hurricane Harvey Pollution

A federal watchdog released a report Monday that cast doubt on the public health assurances made after Hurricane Harvey unleashed an environmental assault on the country's largest petrochemical corridor, saying officials relied on limited data to offer residents peace of mind and that Houston's air quality monitors had been offline to prevent storm damage.

The report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General paints a picture of state and federal regulators telling those who live in and around the nation's fourth-largest city - which was inundated with more than 50 inches of rainfall - that there were no public health risks even though it lacked a full range of data to make such a determination.

And while the report says no instances were found of the EPA relaying inaccurate information during Harvey about air quality, it also determined that none of the air-quality sampling done by the federal agency - with a mobile laboratory and with a sensor-equipped plane - proved useful to assessing health risks.

Federal officials also said officials from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which is the state's environmental regulator, declined repeated requests to discuss their decision-making during Harvey or to share data.

“Despite several conversations to arrange for written answers to our initial list of questions, we never received a response from the TCEQ,” the report states.

Responding to the findings, TCEQ Chairman Jon Niermann said the report reflected “numerous misunderstandings about the Hurricane Harvey response" in a letter sent to the inspector general Monday. He said the state had acted in good faith to set up meetings and that his agency regretted any miscommunication.

In one example, the report says the EPA collected inadequate data after Harvey while screening for elevated air contamination using a mobile laboratory known as a trace atmospheric gas analyzer.

“Although the EPA, the TCEQ and the city of Houston assessed that the data indicated there was no concern - and subsequently issued a press release communicating this assessment to the public - we found that the TAGA’s sampling time frame was too short to generate data that could accurately assess airborne toxin concentrations for making health-based assessments,” the report states.