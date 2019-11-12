New Study Looks at Hypertension Drug Contamination And Risk to Patients

A study for the non-profit group Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences says there was confusion among hypertension patients, with a spike in emergency room visits following a large recall of contaminated medications last year.

The organization says emergency department visits jumped 55 per cent among those affected by a Health Canada recall of some valsartan products.

The medications were taken off the market in July of 2018 after they were found to contain an impurity known as N-D-M-A, a potential carcinogen that can cause cancer with long-term exposure.

Researchers examined the impact on more than 55-thousand affected patients and found that 10.7 per cent did not replace their medication within the three months that followed.

The study authors say that suggests the need for better co-ordination between Health Canada, prescribers and pharmacists when a recall is announced. (The Canadian Press)

---