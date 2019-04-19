New Study: More than 170,000 Jobs in Maine Supported by International Trade

A new study from Business Roundtable finds that international trade supports 171,300 jobs in Maine, representing more than one out of every five jobs in the state.

Trade with Canada and Mexico alone supports 53,700 jobs in Maine, highlighting the need to preserve and strengthen the North American trading relationship by passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) this year. Exports from Maine to Canada and Mexico have increased by 249 percent since the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"The CEO members of Business Roundtable, who lead companies with more than 15 million employees, strongly support congressional passage of USMCA implementing legislation this year. We stand united to preserve and modernize North American trade, which supports over 12 million jobs and a strong U.S. economy," said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. and Chair of the Business Roundtable Trade & International Committee.

The study – prepared by Trade Partnership Worldwide with the latest-available employment data from 2017 – examines the net impacts of both exports and imports of goods and services on U.S. jobs in all 50 states. It also compared 2017 data to pre-NAFTA data from 1992. The study found that trade-supported jobs in Maine increased by 172 percent from 1992 (when NAFTA was implemented) to 2017 – 11 times faster than total employment.