New Sweden man restores hovercraft

A New Sweden man is looking forward to using his restored watercraft this summer. Kathy McCarty has more on the project and the history behind the boat.

When restoring machines, there's always a bit of history that goes with it. Such was the case for Dennis Anderson's hovercraft, which was sold new by Earl Pack, at Earl's Snowsled Sales in Caribou, more than 30 years ago.

Earl Pack says "I was in the snowmobile business and these were - I always liked the looks of 'em, so I went to Florida and got a dealership on 'em, came up here, and sold 'em for a few years."

Environmental concerns at the time caused the state to change laws for a period regarding the use of such watercraft.

"That's when I put 'em away, and now 30 - 30 years later, here we are."

Anderson, who enjoys restoring cars, planes and more, came upon the vessel for sale by chance.

Dennis Anderson says "Earl had this originally and I recognized it because of the headlight on the front. There was a little rectangular one on the front. And when I saw this I said 'Oh my God, that's gotta be Earl's old machine.' I said 'I've gotta have that. I need that.'"

Anderson purchased the machine a few years ago and began buying parts to restore it.

"Early this spring I decided - I said 'It's time.' So I brought it in my other shop and I started tearing it apart, sanded it down, painted it, put another motor on it, put the new airbags around it, the blades on it, and took it for a spin. And it's beautiful. It runs so good."

Anderson's plans for the Scat Hovercraft include traveling the same chain of lakes Pack traveled with the craft when he owned it. Pack presented Anderson with two Scat lifevests - one he wore when he owned the machine and a new one which Anderson plans to add to his collection of keepsakes.