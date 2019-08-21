New bus has rolled into Presque Isle

In a few months this bus will be rolling through Presque Isle.

"I think it's going to change the city, to give our community members full access to resources that haven't always been accessible to them. Employment, education, access to the wide variety of special events we have going on throughout the community, access to retail, medical appointments, to service appointments, all of that."

The 36 passenger bus will be able to accommodate up to four wheelchairs. It's expected to go into service in mid-October. Aroostook Regional Transportation System or ARTS will be the operator of the bus. Currently the non-profit organization provides a demand response service.

The location of bus shelters, as well as bus fare rates, ticketing options and hours of operation are still being worked out. Those involved expect to have more information for the public next month.