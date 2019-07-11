New gallery gives space for local artists to showcase their work

Pieces of pianos weren't the only art on display, but there was a piece made with piano strings and even a piece that Shelby Pelletier, the owner, helped put together, " I wanted to provide a space for community members to feature all community members not just Presque Isle but the whole…you know… all of Aroostook County." Pellitier added that she opened the gallery because she has always been passionate about art which has led to her career as an art therapist, "I think it is definitely just a very powerful tool for tapping into how we feel." The gallery will showcase different artists during the First Friday Art Walk in Presque Isle, but whatever it may be, Pelletier says she is excited to offer a beautiful new space for artists to showcase their work.