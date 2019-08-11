Escaped inmate spotted in west Tenn.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections have just released new photos of a confirmed sighting of Curtis Ray Watson, who escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday.

The convict is charged with sexually assaulting and killing a corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.

Pictures out of Henning, Tenn., show Curtis in what appears to be in camp overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.

A timestamp on the photos show they were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said residents in the area should be on alert.

Copyright 2019 WMC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.