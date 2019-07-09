Newton Field in Jackman receives grant

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced July 9th that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Maine will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The following Maine airport will receive a grant:

Newton Field in Jackman, $86,000

Grant funds will be used to remove obstructions near the airport.