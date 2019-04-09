Ninth Annual Safety Symposium held at UMPI

It was all about safety at the University of Maine at Presque Isle today. About 120 people gathered to attend the ninth annual safety symposium put on by Aroostook County Safety Directors Association. Megan Cole has the story.

Those people gathered at UMPI to learn about various topics on safety.

"We've had classes for two days. Several classes, some were on transportation, roadside inspection, classes on the active shooter, emergency preparedness, walking working services, dust in the workplace, the OSHA ten hour course, plus several other classes as well."

Williams says some of the activities included an address from UMPI's president, a keynote speaker, a color guard from Loring Job Corp, and vendors from various companies. One of the important trainings they had was the OSHA training.

"OSHA is the occupational safety health administration for the United States. They're kind of the guarding force of safety."

"In that class I tend to do the fall protection training that are required by OSHA's standards that keep people safe when they're working at heights."

Williams and Berry both say they want to get one main message across: to be safe.

"Most of us that work in safety have a passion for safety. We want to see that things are done correctly, things done safely, and the workers able to go home at the end of the day."

"Everybody's being safe during the course of the day. They get to go home to their families at night."

Williams says they are planning to host another symposium next year. He adds that they will be changing and adding classes.