No Decision Yet on Essential Air Service

It's currently a waiting game to hear which airline will be awarded the contract for Presque Isle. It's been more than a month since both the Presque Isle city council and the airport advisory board recommended that United be awarded the contract. The airport's director says the decision is up to the US Department of Transportation.

There is no deadline for when the decision will be made. Two other airlines put in bids to provide the essential air service. The current contract United is on runs out on June 30th, but Wardwell says they will remain in place until the decision is made.