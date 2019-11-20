No injuries after a tractor trailer unit went off the road in Houlton

On 11/19/2019 at approximately 0430 hours, Houlton Regional Communications Center received a report that a Tractor Trailer Unit had gone off the road and rolled over at the on ramp in Houlton on I-95 southbound. Sgt Fuller responded to the crash and found that Darren Grey had crossed the border at the Houlton POE and was southbound when he encountered a slow-moving vehicle that was entering the interstate on the southbound side of I-95. Grey changed lanes to pass the vehicle and lost control of his loaded flatbed, sliding off the road into the median where it came to rest against the embankment. The truck is owned by HJ Crabbe and was loaded with wood pellets. No one was injured in the crash. Westerdahls Towing recovered and towed the truck and had to close the interstate for a brief time to do so. Westerdahls also arranged for the load to be picked up and transferred to another truck while the interstate was reduced to one lane. Houlton PD assisted in the initial response along with Main DOT.