No injuries reported in accident involving a car and bus in Mapleton

Sun glare is being blamed for a two-vehicle accident Wednesday involving a car and a school bus.

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, on February 12th, at approximately 7:57 a.m., a call was received reporting a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Mapleton.

52-year-old Michael Truman, of Ashland, was traveling east, operating a 2011 Bluebird school bus registered to MSAD 32. The school bus had no children on board. Truman had stopped in the roadway as a bus traveling in the opposite direction was stopping to pick up a child.

32-year-old Melinda Michaud, of Presque Isle, was traveling behind Truman in a four-door 2010 Nissan. When she crested the hill she was blinded by the sun. Michaud put her sun visor down, but when she did so, she did not notice the school bus ahead of her had stopped in the roadway. Michaud was unable to get stopped in time and struck the rear of the school bus.

Michaud had a 4-year-old child in her vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was secured in a safety seat. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and there were no injuries.

The MSAD 32 school bus had minor damage to the rear, while Michaud's vehicle was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.

The crash was investigated by Sheriff's Department Commander Joey Seeley. He was assisted at the scene by Ranger Steven Wipperman of the Maine Forest Service.

