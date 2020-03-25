No injuries reported in two-vehicle accident in Presque Isle

An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and a minivan caused a minor disruption to Main Street traffic on Monday, when both vehicles were attempting a right turn from Academy Street.

The occurred around 11:44 a.m. Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly says Officer Brady Smith responded to the crash involving a 2005 Dodge Caravan, operated by 42-year-old June Tuller, of Presque Isle, and a 2006 Western Star truck, driven by 64-year-old David Dionne, and owned by Dionne Construction of Madawaska. Kelly says Tuller did not see Dionne's turn signal and was unable to stop as she pulled alongside the truck. Tuller's van was pinned under the side of the trailer as the truck began the turn.