No serious injuries in single vehicle accident in Hamlin

A Van Buren man received only minor injuries after a roll over accident in Hamlin Tuesday night. According to the state police, Noah Pelletier was driving north in a Toyota Carolla on the Hamlin Rd in Hamlin. Police say Pelletier saw a large ice chunk in the roadway and swerved to avoid it. He lost control of his vehicle and started to skid. Pelletier swerved into the southbound lane, back into the northbound lane and into a snowbank. Police say when he hit the snowbank, the front of his vehicle was angled and the momentum caused the vehicle to rollover. It came to rest on the driver side. Pelletier was able to open the passenger side door and exit the vehicle himself. He went to a neighbors and reported the Crash.

Van Buren Ambulance was dispatched to evaluate Pelletier and he was eventually transported to Cary Medical Center for non life threatening injuries and released.

Police say speed was a factor. Pelletier was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Caldwells Towing.