North Lakes Fire Rescue Receives Equipment Grant

Cross Lake, ME – The North Lakes Fire and Rescue department has received a donation of $20,000 that will go towards the purchase of new rescue tools commonly known as “Jaws of Life”.

The Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation awarded the department funding to purchase new tools that will replace a much older and obsolete set.

Equipment currently being used has been donated by a few different departments. While the current tools are operational, they are over 30 years old. NLFR has recently had to take 2 cutting tools out of service because they pose a risk to both responders and victims when used to dismantle current vehicle construction, so this funding came in at just the right time.

