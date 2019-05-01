North Maine Woods reports current road condtions

Officials with North Maine Woods Inc. have posted current road conditions. Updates will be posted on their facebook page as they become available.

The 106 Road at 7 mile is washed out and impassable.

The Michaud farm is washed out at 16 mile and travel beyond this is not advisable.

The Seboomook Road is not passable due to washouts and snow.

The following routes are dry but rough:

522 Road

American Realty Road

Blanchet Road

Boulevard Road

17 Mile Road

Cyr Road

Churchill Dam Road from the Realty Road

St. Francis Road

Rocky Brook Road

Greenville Road from Kokadjo to Golden Road

Golden Road

Caucomgomoc Road

Roads in the St. John Ponds area

Wadleigh Pond Road

St. Aurelie Road