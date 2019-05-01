North Maine Woods reports current road condtions

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine - Officials with North Maine Woods Inc. have posted current road conditions. Updates will be posted on their facebook page as they become available.
The 106 Road at 7 mile is washed out and impassable.
The Michaud farm is washed out at 16 mile and travel beyond this is not advisable.
The Seboomook Road is not passable due to washouts and snow.
The following routes are dry but rough:
522 Road
American Realty Road
Blanchet Road
Boulevard Road
17 Mile Road
Cyr Road
Churchill Dam Road from the Realty Road
St. Francis Road
Rocky Brook Road
Greenville Road from Kokadjo to Golden Road
Golden Road
Caucomgomoc Road
Roads in the St. John Ponds area
Wadleigh Pond Road
St. Aurelie Road