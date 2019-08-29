North Street Health Center evacuated due to small fire

Fire alarms rang out today at the North Street Health Center.

According to health center officials, patients and staff were swiftly and safely evacuated this afternoon when an equipment malfunction caused a small fire in an air handler on the roof, causing the building to become filled with smoke. Officials say The Presque Isle Fire Department responded within minutes and Northern Light Emergency Transport was dispatched to the scene. Center officials say within fifteen minutes, the building was deemed safe by Presque Isle firefighters and patients and staff were allowed back in the building. There were no injuries.