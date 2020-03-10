Dick Fortier is the chairman for the gun show and says that they had around 35 vendors at the event selling a variety of items. People were able to look at different types of gun to purchase and were even able to purchase ammunition.
He adds that if people were interested in buying a gun, there were some mandatory steps the buyer had to go through before they left with the gun.
Northeastland Hosts Gun Show
Dick Fortier is the chairman for the gun show and says that they had around 35 vendors at the event selling a variety of items. People were able to look at different types of gun to purchase and were even able to purchase ammunition.